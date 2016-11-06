Sirsaim locals demand 90% job reservation in mining company

MAPUSA : Hoping that mining operations will resume soon, the gram sabha of Sirsaim village panchayat on Sunday demanded that the villagers be given preference by a mining company located in the village while recruiting its workforce and that the company should have 90 per cent job reservation for villagers.

Besides job reservations in the mining company, the gram sabha also discussed issues regarding a shipyard in the village, house tax etc.

The villagers brought to the notice of sarpanch Anand Temkar and panchayat secretary Keshav Phadte about functioning of the shipyard and alleged that the shipyard is operating without consent of the panchayat.

Sarpanch Temkar assured the villagers that the panchayat would send a notice and also conduct an inspection of the shipyard.

The villagers said that “if the mining activities resume then the villagers should be given jobs in the mining company located in the village.” A resident asked the panchayat to take up the job demand of the locals with the said company.

Further, a villager raised the issue of house tax and claimed that “the state government has sent a circular to issue token numbers to illegal houses for purpose of collection of house tax; hence, the panchayat should start the process and bring all houses under house tax purview.”

Secretary Phadte informed that “the panchayat will hike the house tax by 10 per cent.”

Sarpanch Temkar assured villagers that all houses constructed in the panchayat jurisdiction, whether legal or not, would be brought under the house tax bracket.

It was also resolved to undertake repair work of panchayat building and construct the first floor under the MPLAD scheme.

Forms of some villagers, who had applied for Indira Awaas Yojna, were sent back claiming that as per new categories of ration card the beneficiaries do not fit into the BPL category. This issue was discussed and the gram sabha resolved to request the government to make necessary changes so that people falling in other categories like AAY and others can take benefits of the scheme.