Siolim PHC’s extended block to be completed by month-end

MAPUSA: Finally, after a gap of several years, the pending work of extended block of Siolim primary health centre is expected to be completed by May-end.

Besides this work, which the previous contractor had abandoned, another new block would be constructed which will have a female ward and a gynaecology ward.

The foundation stone for the extended block work was laid way back in 2009.The total cost of the work then was Rs 1.33 crore, with a one-year deadline for completion.

However, after completing only 40 per cent of the work, the contractor had abandoned the project. The block is a ground-plus-one structure with a total area of 880 square metres. The ground floor will house a pharmacy, out patient department (OPD), while the first floor will have a conference hall, health officer’s room and an office for general administration.

It may be noted that for almost five-six years the contractor did not undertake any work, hence, the PWD had to cancel the tender and re-float a new one in 2016. The work again began after the visit of Health Minister Vishwajit Rane in last May. After following due process, M/S P V Construction was awarded the contract to execute the remaining work of the extension block. The previous contractor had only raised the skeleton layout of the block, while the finishing work, flooring, plastering, roof and so on is being undertaken by the new contractor. The total cost of the pending work along with another new block is said to be Rs 1.48 crore.

PWD junior engineer John Rodrigues informed that “95 per cent of the total work has been completed and we expect the project to be ready by May-end with completion of minor work like tile polishing, painting touches and construction of toilet for gynaecology ward.”

“Will also be altering a portion of the roof of the existing building to merge it with both the blocks,” he said.