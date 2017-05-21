Siolim murder: police get no ‘Aadhar’ from UIDAI

PANAJI: The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has turned down Goa police’s request to verify fingerprints of an unidentified murdered victim (Siolim case) with the biometric database claiming that the data cannot be shared.

According to sources, police had contacted the UIDAI in connection with the murder of a woman whose charred body was found at Siolim recently.

It is learnt that police had managed to obtain fingerprints of four fingers of the deceased which were somewhat clear. Police were hopeful of ascertaining the identity of the deceased with the help of Aadhaar card database.

However, sources informed that the concerned authority has denied to go ahead with the request citing reason that as per Aadhaar Act 2016, no core biometric information shall be shared with anyone for any reason whatsoever or used for any purpose other than generation of Aadhaar numbers and authentication under the Act.

Apart from that, the authority claimed they also do not have software with which the fingerprints can be matched or verified, sources said. Police have checked the missing person cases in the state but as of now there is no headway in the case.

According to information, in the last ten years in North Goa, there were around 14 such cases (including the Siolim murder case) in which identity of the deceased could not be ascertained. Twelve bodies were of male persons while two were that of female.

“There have been few cases wherein the victims could not be identified. The corpses were found in water bodies or on land and some of them were decomposed beyond recognition. We had verified with the missing persons cases in the state. However, those dead bodies could not be identified. We feel these victims are not from Goa,” North Goa SP Karthik Kashyap said. He said, “In such cases, FIR was registered under murder charge as the postmortem reports had revealed death due to head injuries, strangulation or so on.”

Kashyap said, “Identification of victim is of utmost importance, as subsequently we know what to look for and who could have been involved in the murder.”