Siolim Marna villagers raise issues of well pollution, cattle menace

The issue of pollution of a public well at Modlem-Bhat dominated the ordinary gram sabha of Siolim Marna panchayat held on Sunday.

The locals demanded action against those who have poured used engine oil in the water body.

The meeting was presided over by Fermeena Fernandes in the presence of other panchayat members.

A resident of Modlem-Bhat raised the issue of the polluted well which was being used by eight families.

Expressing anguish over the act of polluting the well, the resident said, “The owner of a commercial structure has built a septic tank in close proximity to the well, which the locals had objected and filed complaints with various authorities. In April they found black engine oil in the well water.”

Another resident said, “Despite of filing complaint with the earlier panchayat body no action has been taken so far. Even other authorities failed to take appropriate action. Now the site inspection is fixed on July 24, and we want support of everyone.”

Another issue that was raised was of the stray cattle menace, which the villagers have been raising for a long time.

The gram sabha members claimed that the stray cattle are found roaming on main roads during day as well as night causing hindrance to the traffic flow, and demanded that action.

The villagers also demanded action on various encroachments on footpaths. There was also a demand for a playground in the village.