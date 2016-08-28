Siolim Marna villager presides over gram sabha as VP members stay away

MAPUSA: In absence of panchayat members, a villager presided over the ordinary gram sabha of Siolim Marna panchayat on Sunday. The ruling panel including sarpanch Sylvester Fernandes and deputy sarpanch Poonam Shirodkar, besides the opposition panel, did not attend the meeting.

Recently, a no-confidence motion was moved against both the sarpanch and deputy sarpanch.

As no panchayat members were present, the villagers asked the panchayat secretary Snehal Korgaonkar to adjourn the gram sabha.

However, after waiting for almost one hour, the secretary informed that under the Panchayati Raj Act, there is a provision wherein a villager can preside over a gram sabha.

Following this, Suvarna Vernekar was asked to preside over the meeting. The villagers discussed issues like riverfront project, lack of traffic signals, upgradation of existing library, stray cattle menace, underground power cabling and construction of public toilet at the PHC, Siolim.

Later, the opposition panel members Digambar Agarwadekar, Simple Dhargalkar and Savita Govekar arrived at the gram sabha and occupied seats among the villagers.

The gram sabha members wanted a resolution to be passed against the riverfront project, but the former sarpanch Digambar Agarwadekar told the villagers that the matter is before the NGT and so “we should not take any resolution on the issue.”

A villager involved in social activities raised a concern over lack of traffic signals and zebra crossings in the village, and demanded that the panchayat should look into the matter.

He further asked the panchayat to upgrade the panchayat library.

The issue of stray cattle was also raised. At this juncture, the appointed cattle caretaker demanded that either the panchayat raise his daily wages to Rs 500 a day or appoint an NGO to keep the cattle away from roads, and added that it is not possible to work for a paltry amount presently being given to him.

The gram sabha resolved that the panchayat should undertake work of toilets at the primary health centre under Swacch Bharat Abhiyan as it lacks the facility for the visitors.

The gram sabha also resolved that the panchayat should seek underground power cabling in the village.