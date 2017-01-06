Sinquerim SC secure third slot

NT NETWORK

Sinquerim Sports Club registered a well deserved 1-0 win over Pilerne Sports Club to secure the third place in the GFA’s 3rd Division (Play-Off) match, played at Duler stadium, here on Friday.

Sinquerim had better of the exchanges in the first session of play.

In the 17th minute Karan Hoble was thwarted by rival keeper Krupesh Bandekar in one to one situation, with a brave save.

As the match progressed Pilerne had a glorious chance to take the lead, when Chetan Bandekar dribbled past Sinquerim’s stopper back Ashish Gawas, but on entering the penalty box, shot weakly into the waiting hands of keeper Devraj Tari.

Just five minutes before the breather Sinquerim’s Pranav Gaonkar sent a long ball to over lapping Karan Hoble who managed to dribble past advancing keeper Krupesh but, failed to direct his shot into the goal.

On crossing over , the Sinquerim colts were all over the rival territory, but Laxman Parab, Pranav Gaonkar and Karan Hoble time and again failed to score.

Finally,in the 70th minute , Prajot Gaonkar moved upfront on the right flank and flashed the ball to unmarked Pranav Gaonkar who coolly tapped the ball into the unguarded goal, 1-0.

In the closing stages of the match, another scoring opportunity went in vain for Pranav Gaonkar to net his brace as his attempt was halted by advancing Pilerne keeper Krupesh.