‘Single-use plastic ban is a temporary restriction’

Panaji: Indicating that the statewide ban imposed by the government on single-use plastic from October 2 is a temporary restriction to control generation of plastic waste in Goa, Minister for Waste Management Michael Lobo on Friday said the one-time (single-use) plastic is banned in the state for “certain period of time”, till people realise that less than 50 microns plastic bags are hazardous.

“Plastic is very important in our day-to-day life, we cannot do without it,” Lobo stated, pointing out that plastic cannot go out of our lives. “Plastic is an environmental hazard and we need to see how we can reuse it, recycle it in a systematic way and scientific manner, without disturbing the

environment,” he noted.

Addressing during the launch of a campaign undertaken in the state by the All India Plastics Manufacturers Association for promoting the Plastivision India 2020 exhibition to be held in Mumbai, from January 16 to January 20, 2020 , the Minister for Waste Management said, “I am against single-use plastic as at this moment we cannot afford single-use plastic, at least till we educate people in a larger way.”

It was also informed that the government would soon come out with a notification as well as a booklet as regards ban on single-use plastic in Goa, since people are confused as to what kind of plastic is banned and what kind of plastic is not.

Lobo also said the solid waste management facility, located in Calangute constituency receives segregated waste from 27 village panchayats for disposal.

“The facility, on daily basis, receives 200 tonne of refuse derived fuel (RDF) waste and 60 tonne to 70 tonne wet waste, which is treated into energy,” he informed, maintaining that Goa however has no mechanism by which the RDF can be disposed of, and hence the same is sent to a cement factory in the neighbouring state, incurring cost of Rs 22,000, per truck containing 15 tonne of RDF.

The Minister for Waste Management said that he will visit the recycle pavilion, medical plastic pavilion and the agricultural pavilion at the Plastivision India 2020 exhibition as the department of waste management as well as Solid Waste Corporation of Goa wants to keep pace with the changes and advancements in the field of plastic.

Chairman of National Council for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Manguirish Pai Raikar stressed on utilisation of multi-use plastic instead of single-use one and going along with the changes in the field of plastics, while AIPMA president Chandrakant Turkiya provided details about the forthcoming exhibition.

Chairman of Goa State Industries Association Damodar Kochkar also spoke.

The Plastivision India 2020 exhibition will be participated by 1,500 exhibitors from different segments of the plastic industry, with 25 countries having confirmed their participation in the five-day exhibition.