Sindur Khela: Women from the Bengali community smearing vermillion (sindur) on each other’s faces on the last day of Durga Puja, which was held in Panaji on Friday

Sindur Khela Sindur Khela: Women from the Bengali community smearing vermillion (sindur) on each other’s faces on the last day of Durga Puja, which was held in Panaji on Friday Please like & share: front