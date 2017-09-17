Sindhu turns table on Okuhara

SEOUL: India’s Olympic silver medallist shuttler PV Sindhu exacted sweet revenge of her World Championship heartbreak as she defeated Nozomi Okuhara of Japan in a thrilling summit clash to clinch the women’s singles title at the Korea Open Super Series here on Sunday.

The 22-year-old Indian overcame eighth seeded Okuhara 22-20, 11-21, 20-18 in yet another energy-sapping contest that lasted an hour and 23 minutes to win the USD 600,000 tournament.

Sindhu had lost to Okuhara in the World Championship final in Glasgow last month in an epic battle which was described by experts as the best in many years. On Sunday, she turned the tables on the Japanese to become the first Indian to win this Korea Super Series.

Expectations of yet another edge-of-the-seat thriller were raised after Sindhu and Okuhara set up a summit clash for the second time in little over three weeks and after the end of the final on Sunday, Sindhu was left exhausted and elated at the same time.

It did not go the distance like the marathon World Championship final that had lasted an hour and 50 minutes but Sunday’s summit clash had all the ingredients of another thrilling contest as the duo battled in long and intense rallies at the SK Handball Stadium here.

Sindhu displayed dogged determination and great stubbornness to lay claim to her third super series title of her career.

World No 4 Sindhu, who had clinched the 2016 China Super Series Premier and India Super Series and Syed Modi Grand Prix Gold this season, thus dashed Okuhara’s bid to win her third straight title after winning the Australian Open and the World Championship.

The win also helped Sindhu to level her head-to-head record against Okuhara, making it 4-4 in eight meetings between them.