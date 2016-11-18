Sindhu drops herself in China Open final

CHINA: Rio Olympics silver medallist PV Sindhu defeated Korea’s Sung Ji Hyun to enter China Open final. The Indian shuttler in a thriiling encounter beat her Korean opponent 11-21, 23-21, 21-19 to reach the final of the tournament.

After losing the first game, Sindhu came back strongly in the second game and gained four points taking score to 21-20 and thereafter winning the game 23-21.

In the decider match, both the players tried to overpower each other. The Korean player took 7-3 and 8-5 lead, but Sindhu levelled the score 8-8, after levelling at 13-13.

The Indian shuttler moved to 15-13 and later 18-16, but Hyun levelled 18-18.

Sindhu put her entire experience into the game and gained two points reaching at 20-18, but the Indian ended the game on a winning note 21-19.

Sindhu ranked 13th in the world ranking had earlier 5-3 record win against her Korean counterpart, but now it has reached at 6-3.

Sindhu this year had defeated Hyun at Malaysia Open and Malaysia Masters.

The ace shuttler now faces Sun Yu of China in the final tomorrow.

India’s representation at the China Open started with Nehwal losing in the first round while in the men’s department, Ajay Jayaram made the furthest foray where he lost to Chen Long in the quarterfinals.