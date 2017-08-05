Since restart, Rs 1,182 cr is Goa’s mining revenue

NT NETWORK

The government, since the restarting of the mining operations in the state, in the year 2015, has collected total revenue from the mining operations amounting to Rs 1,182.13 crore, up to March 31, 2017.

Coming out with this information, Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar stated that this total revenue includes revenue from mining activities standing at Rs 544.33 crore and the recoveries related to mining amounting Rs 637.80 crore. “Altogether 48 mines were in operation during the financial year 2016-17,” he added, pointing out that no illegal mines are operating in the state.

Parrikar, who holds the mining and geology portfolio, in written replies to the state legislative assembly informed that the department of mining and geology has introduced electronic monitoring under overall supervision of its technical section, for maintaining surveillance on the source of the ore being transported in the state.

“The freshly excavated iron ore, during the period 2015-16 measured 7.29 million tonnes, during the period 2016-17 measured 20 million tonnes, and during the ongoing financial year up to May 2017 measured 4.35 million tonnes,” the written reply added, pointing out that manganese was freshly excavated only during the year 2016-17 and measured 150 tonnes. Furthermore, Bauxite freshly excavated during the year 2015-16 measured 5,86,503 tonnes, and excavated during the year 2016-17 measured 47,500 tonnes, it noted.

Providing information about the present status of the proposed mining bypass corridor and work of its first phase that had commenced in the year 2012, Parrikar stated that M/s Technogem Consultants Pvt Ltd has been appointed as the consultant for the mining bypass corridor at a fee of 2.75 per cent of the cost of work and the work order was issued on September 23, 2016.

“However, due to non-availability of forest land, the entire stretch could not be handed over to the contractor,” the written reply stated, further adding that the contractor could not commence the work in full swing. “The contractor commenced the work for 3 kms and carried out the preliminary work such as tree cutting, embankment and rubble soling,” it mentioned.

The House was also informed that the forest clearance is still awaited from the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change. “The timeframe required to open up the phase-wise corridor cannot be determined at this stage as the acquisition/ diversion of forest land for the first and the second phase is not completed,” it maintained.