Simple machines in every day life

Kedar Kulkarni

“Children we are going learn about some simple machines,” said science teacher Prabhu “Can you tell me what a machine is?” The students had various answers, some which were “It helps us in doing our work”, “It reduces efforts required”, “It makes our work easy”, “It allows to do work which is difficult for us”, “It speeds up the work”, “It needs power”, “It has many parts”, “It can be simple or very complex”.

Acknowledging the answers Prabhu said: “Each one has defined what a machine is in a small way. Yes, it reduces our efforts, makes our work easy, allows us to do more at a faster speed, has simple or complex parts (mechanisms) and needs power. Can you give some examples now?”

Each student began answering, they gave examples such as sewing machine, washing machine, mixer, cycle, road roller, JCB Shovel, etc. “A computer, it reduces our efforts in calculations,” said Sahil. Rajesh said his answer “Lift as it saves us the trouble walking up the stairs.” Cars and bikes use fuel for power, machines in factories, pencil sharpener, stapler, and pliers as it helps us pick things, and a trolley used by construction workers to carry stones were some of the answers.

“Sir, a pulley for the well helps one pull up a bucket filled with water,” said Vishwas. “Sir what about a crow bar, the people at work use it to push big heavy pipes,” asked Riddhi. Agreeing with Riddhi the science teacher said: “Yes, a crow bar is a simple machine.” He then asked “Students, have you seen how labourers at the construction site load lateritic stones in the truck? They use a long inclined plank of wood to slide the blocks up into the truck and reduce the work of lifting heavy blocks.” Another student spoke about the jack in the car that helps replace tyres and asked if it is a machine too. Prabhu said it is and commended the student for his observation.

To make the students understand further, Prabhu said: “A pulley used to pull up buckets of water is also used for the lift to go up and down. The crow bar, the trolley and pliers are examples of lever. The plank used to load the stone blocks is an example of an inclined plane, these are all simple machines.”

The ability of a simple machine to do work is measured by its mechanical advantage which is the ratio of the force exerted by the machine to the force applied to the machine. Efficiency is the ratio of work done by the machine to the work done on the machine.

(Writer is a mechanical engineer and runs a hands-on science activity center at Margao)