Silk India Expo-2018 commences in city

Mrs Goa, Heather Fernandes Colaco inaugurating exhibition  along with award winning actress Sonam Morajkar

PANAJI: Silk India Expo-2018, an exhibition of silk and handloom sarees and textiles commenced from Wednesday. Organised by the Hastashilpind Weavers Welfare Association, the expo at Panjim Convention Centre, Mala, will be on till October 2. “Various silk saree weavers, handloom clusters and silk co-operative societies are showcasing their products. The intention of the exhibition is to make accessible the products directly to the customers, without the mediators to the weavers and artisans,” said Manju Gowda, organiser. About 65-odd stalls are showcasing variety of silk products from different states at the expo. NT

