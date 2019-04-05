Silent voters may hold the key in Mapusa

SOIRU VELIP & ARPITA SRIVASTAVA

MAPUSA: The crucial Mapusa bypoll is expected to witness a straight fight between Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Joshua D’Souza and Congress candidate Sudhir Kandolkar even though there are five other candidates in the fray.

It is pertinent to note that the Mapusa bypoll has been necessitated after the demise of then sitting BJP MLA and former deputy chief minister Francis D’Souza.

Mapshekars were electing late D’Souza since 1999. He was first elected on Rajiv Congress ticket and later he was elected four times as a BJP candidate. However, this time around, the voters seem to be in a dilemma to choose between Joshua and Kandolkar, as the former is the son, while the latter was a loyalist of the ex-MLA D’Souza. Hence, it appears that the key will be in the hands of a sizeable number of silent voters, who will decide the fate of the candidates.

Apart from Joshua and Kandolkar, another five candidates have filed nominations which include renowned architect Nandan Sawant of Goa Suraksha Manch, Sanjay Barde of Nationalist Congress Party, Shekar Naik of Aam Aadmi Party, Mapusa Merchants’ Association president Ashish Shirodkar and Sudesh Hasotikar, who will be contesting as Independents.

Both, BJP and Congress candidates have focused themselves on door-to-door campaign and are meeting voters on a one-to-one basis whereas the other candidates are yet to begin their campaign. One could see groups of women and youth supporters with Joshua and a number of supporters with Kandolkar during their campaigns.

During an interaction, many people told this daily that they have not yet decided who to vote, as BJP candidate is the son of the former MLA while the Congress candidate was a loyal supporter of the former MLA.

An important factor to be noted is that some aspirants in BJP and Congress are not happy with the distribution of ticket for the bypoll. Though there is no sign of open revolt in both the camps, an undercurrent of resentment over the distribution of tickets could be sensed and it may transform into a silent revolt.

In the case of BJP, some senior local leaders were expecting the ticket; however, the party announced Joshua as the candidate assuming that the sympathy vote may help the party retain the seat. This resulted in a revolt by the senior BJP leader Kandolkar, who joined the Congress and the party nominated him as its candidate for the bypoll. This disappointed North Goa District Congress committee chief Vijay Bhike, who has been actively working in the constituency, and some other local leaders.

As far as the Congress party is concerned, the political observers feel that though the party has nominated Kandolkar as its candidate, there is a feeling among some Congress leaders that he was with the BJP for the last 20 years.

Political observers claim that it is going to be strong fight between the BJP and Congress candidates while other candidates may hope to obtain advantage of the current situation, as workers of both the major parties are upset over the allotment of ticket.

Election campaign by candidates of the two major parties is in full swing with door-to-door visits and interactions with voters. Though GSM campaigning is not prominently visible, they are also meeting and interacting with voters.

According to political observers, positive factors for Joshua could be the sympathy votes, strong base of BJP organisation and support of ruling Mapusa municipal council councillors, who are currently working with him and campaigning for him. He also enjoys support of party leaders including the Chief Minister. In 2017 election, Francis D’Souza had secured 10,957 votes.

Kandolkar is an experienced politician at the local level. He had been working for Francis D’Souza during a number of elections. He has a good personal rapport with various sections of the society and has strong support of his ward voters. In addition, as of now, he enjoys support of MGP and former candidates of 2017 election Shraddha Khalap, Vinod Phadke and Bhike, who all together had polled around 9,400 votes.

A major issue that will be considered by the voters is development, as many voters claimed that the town has been neglected for the last two decades. Major projects like the new Mapusa bus stand, Ravindra Bhavan, sewerage system, development of market, water woes and garbage menace are the other important issues.

The only sigh of satisfaction to BJP is that it has retained the Mapusa seat since 2002. On the other hand, Congress has never won election in Mapusa constituency. Independent candidate Ashish Shirodkar could be a damager if he succeeds in securing a sizeable number of votes, as he has always been vocal about market issues and had contested assembly election in 2012 on NCP ticket.