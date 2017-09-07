Signals Emerging From Modi Cabinet Rejig

BINAYAK DATTA

The third reshuffle exercise for the Union cabinet came and went and true to its style, it turned out to be a huge media event on the prime time. The suspense and thrill that happened to be packaged along with it were in a way reminiscent of the Indira Gandhi era where nobody (except perhaps, Haksar and later Dhawan) knew nothing and bang would come the bomb! Honestly, I have many a time tried figuring out why it is that a routine exercise in an annual reshuffle of ministers should be kept so secret when the act itself is a normal preserve of any prime minister? So, comments on the domain are in a way, infructuous. However, as a citizen I can certainly offer a comment or two on the signals emanating from this constitutional act, quite eminently carried out by the Prime Minister.

Promise of administrative reforms

I was expecting again the start of the promised crucial administrative reforms so aptly described in the BJP manifesto as ‘minimum government, maximum governance.’ “Reform the system, rationalization and convergence amongst ministries, departments and other arms of the government (and)…ensure focus on deliveries.” What did we see in reality? The strength of the government actually crept up, from 68 to 71 to 73 and finally now it is at 76! A look at impacts – costs (including travel and allowances of the ministry including the cabinet secretariat as reported is Rs 340 crore in 2013-14 up at Rs 676 crore in 2015-16.

My thoughts on this are quite clear and I have put this across a number of times at appropriate forums. To me, it makes a lot of sense in having just eight ministries in place of the current strength of a humongous 52. In my view, the eight ministries are a) Ministry for Economic Development – covering all economic functions, b) Ministry for Internal and External Security covering Home, External Affairs and Defence c) Ministry for Resource Management covering say Water, Power, Energy etc d) Ministry for Environment and Research e) Ministry for Operations covering Industry, Agriculture, Food Processing, Textiles, Fertilisers and Chemicals, Heavy Industries and MSME f) Logistics and Transport Management covering Shipping, Railways, Highways, Aviation etc g) Ministry for Social and Enabling Infrastructures covering Infrastructure, Health, Education, Rural and Urban Development and Sports and lastly, h) Ministry for Administration and Support covering HRD, Labour, I&B, Parliamentary Affairs and Law and Justice.

Each of the eight presiding ministers should have specific domain knowledge of his subject either through professional qualifications or through experience in government or in the private sector. This is an age of specialisation and gone are the days of “generalised knowledge” like the celebrated IAS cadres. I think a lot of our curse of “unease in doing business” emanates from this ‘generalistic approach’ and from our unwillingness to change. We saw it again now when a successful diplomat is put in charge of Urban Development, a police professional will do water resources and a DDA Commissioner will improve tourism. This will certainly not work in the New India 22! I can vouch-safe after my 45 years in corporate management.

Performance of ministers

As far as the signals are concerned, our hype of the first ‘woman’ as the Defence Minister in my view reflects a medieval gender tilt we still suffer from. If Sitharaman is otherwise capable, which I believe she is, why refer to gender? But Sitharaman has a tough job ahead, like reforms in the defence organisation and putting in place a Chief of Defence Staff. Piyush Goyal did a marvellous job in the first row of coal block auctions but he lagged in rural electrification and we are miles away from the promised goal of 18,000 villages by 2018, having done some 13,000 and even in that, 100 per cent connectivity in only 1089 households, as reported. Still Goyal can be counted in as a performer for promotion as the Railway Minister displacing Suresh Prabhu whose tenure ended as a disaster (both virtually and literally, of course)! What I could not understand is the person who failed in the Railways was seen good for running the Commerce and Industries agenda of this $2 trillion economy! Strange but true! Goyal, also a CA, would certainly do his bit in the reforms of the Railway accounting and reporting systems on the cards.

Dharmendra Pradhan could probably give more time to the BJP Odisha elections as a junior minister rather than as a cabinet minister – when the crude was $115 in 2014, the petrol prices in Goa were Rs 53. When now it is just $48, the petrol prices are Rs 64, complete opacity in answerability between the state and the Union governments. Pradhan’s initiatives in the pricing policy shift from the cost driven NELP based, to the Hydrocarbon Exploration Licensing and Profit Sharing policy is a long term positive, but then, remember Keynes’ famous adage – “In the long term we are all dead”!

Nitin Gadkari’s targets of 41 kilometres per day of highway are miserably down at just 17 km per day actual, but he was found good for the tough, Ganga Rejuvenation. And there is another mystery here – Uma Bharti was found no good in Ganga Rejuvenation but good in sanitation, not good in water resources but good for drinking water! Rajyavardhan Rathore in my view is a fit case for us to forget the fracas at Rio. If there are reasons for continuance of some honourable individuals who added no glory to the BJP in quite some occasions, then those reasons are a closely guarded secret! The other mystery is that of an accomplished and erudite Jayant Sinha. Given the acute shortage of talents in the party, he would prove an asset in the economic ministries – so I thought!

At the end of the day, people will look for delivery vis-a-vis promises they voted for. If this new team is the one which will give them deliverance, so be it. Time is short!