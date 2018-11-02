Signals blind Guardian Angel for first point

NT NETWORK

RAWANFOND

Corps of Signals rallied splendidly to hold Guardian Angel SC 1-1 and earn their first point in the GFA Professional League at 3MTR, Navelim camp (Rawanfond) grounds on Thursday.

Guardian Angel SC shot into the lead in the 32nd minute of play through a goal scored by striker Alvito Miranda but Corps of Signals – who played a great game – came back strongly and levelled through a penalty kick in the 85th minute through Nim Tshering Bhutia who smartly beat Guardian Angel SC keeper Ozen Silva.

Referee Maria Pereira awarded the penalty kick as a Guardian Angel S C defender brought down Pawan Thakur when he was set to score.

Corps of Signals, who enjoyed ball possession for most part of the play, could not exploit the rival defense from close.

The proceedings started well for Guardian Angel S C team who shot into the lead through a defensive lapse when medio Alwayn Vaz sent cross from the right flank to Alvito Miranda who controlled the ball and smartly slammed it past the bewildered Corps of Signals keeper Binu Purushothama , who otherwise had a good day under the bar.

Corps of Signals made several goal bound moves, but could not hoodwink the strong Guardian Angel S C defense comprising of Joaquim Carvalho, Benzu Clemente, James Fernandes and Aslon Fernandes.

Corps of Signals attacking medio Pawan Thakur harassed the Guardian Angel S C defense with some fine positional play but was prevented from scoring in the nick of time of shooting into the goal.

On one occasion, Corps of Signals almost found the mark n the 70th minute of play when Pawan Thakur headed the ball angularly offs a cross from the left flank. However, the ball hit the cross bar and came back into play, giving a real scare to Guardian Angel S C keeper Ozen.

Both teams were marshaled by strong defense .Signals defenders like Kuldeep Kumar and company held their fort well except for that loss of concentration in the 32nd minute of play when their citadel gave in.