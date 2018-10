Sidharth Kuncalienker resigned from his post as EDC chairperson on Monday. He said that he had resigned as per directions of the party high command.However, the party president has a differing view. He said that the chief minister had asked Sidharth to resign.Sources indicate that the chairmanship of EDC and GTDC would go to Congress defectors, Subash Shirodkar and Dayanand Sopte.

