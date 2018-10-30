Sidharth resigns as chairman of EDC, paves way for Subhash

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Chairman of the Economic Development Corporation (EDC) Sidharth Kunkalienkar resigned from his post on Monday, clearing the way for the newly-inducted Congressman into the Bharatiya Janata Party, Subhash Shirodkar, who is expected to be allotted the post soon.

The order of appointment of Shirodkar as the EDC chairman was not issued till late Monday evening.

Kunkalienkar later told the pressmen that he has resigned from the post following order from his party.

Ironically, BJP state president Vinay Tendulkar said that the party did not give any such order. However, Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, who is a part of the party, told Kunkalienkar to do so. “The Chief Minister told Kunkalienkar to step down from the post, as there were some problems that needed to be tackled,” he added.

Meanwhile, chairman of Goa Tourism Development Corporation (GTDC) Nilesh Cabral has not tendered his resignation from the post yet, which was to be allocated to former Congressman Dayanand Sopte, who also joined the BJP recently.

Cabral said that he has not been asked by the party to resign as the chairman of the tourism corporation. “I have got no attachment to the posts. If party tells me to resign as the (GTDC) chairman, I will resign, if party tells me to resign as minister, I will do it too,”

Cabral, who is also the Power Minister in the Parrikar cabinet, stated.

Minister for Tourism, Manohar Ajgaonkar, on the other hand brushed off the news about Sopte slated for the post of GTDC chairman. “Let Cabral resign from the post of the GTDC chairman first and then we will see what happens,” he quipped.