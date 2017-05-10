Sidharth quits, makes way for Parrikar in Panaji

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Bharatiya Janata Party legislator Sidharth Kuncalienkar Wednesday tendered his resignation as MLA of the Panaji constituency, thus paving the way for Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar to contest the by-election from the capital city.

Kuncalienkar, who was elected twice from the Panaji constituency, submitted a one-line resignation letter to Speaker of the legislative assembly Pramod Sawant on Wednesday afternoon.

The move is aimed at making way for Parrikar to get elected to the state legislative assembly. Parrikar, who was sworn in as the Chief Minister on March 14, 2017, will have to get elected as an MLA within six months of taking charge.

Parrikar, who was given a choice between Curchorem and Panaji constituencies, has decided to retain his bastion. Kuncalienkar volunteered to resign as MLA.

After tendering his resignation as Panaji MLA, Kuncalienkar said that the constituency is lucky, as it is getting a readymade Chief Minister, which will help for development of the constituency.

In his first ever media interaction after resigning from the post, Kuncalienkar repeatedly mentioned about the sacrifice by Parrikar for the sake of the state when he quit the Union Defence Minister’s post.

“After the assembly results, there was a fractured mandate in the state and the unanimous decision was that Manohar Parrikar should lead the government. The alliance partners too wanted the government to be led by Parrikar and at that time, I had volunteered to resign as MLA for the sake of Parrikar,” he said, adding that Parrikar left the Defence Ministry and his position as number three minister in the central cabinet for the sake of Goa.

Kuncalienkar said that the kind of sacrifice that Parrikar made is enormous and “my sacrifice is very small compared to him.” He said that he did his best and that was why he got re-elected in 2017 despite heavyweights contesting against him.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which was toying with the idea of vacating either Curchorem or Panaji seat for Parrikar, finally zeroed in on Panaji Tuesday night, confirmed BJP state unit president Vinay Tendulkar.

Tendulkar, who was present when Kuncalienkar resigned as MLA on Wednesday afternoon said, “It was the party’s decision to ask Sidharth to vacate the seat. Parrikar never takes such decisions. He always leaves them for the party to decide.” Tendulkar said that the Chief Minister has been getting elected from Panaji constituency for several times and was not willing to leave his own people. He said that there were seven MLAs, who wanted to vacate their seat for him.

“Sidharth will continue as EDC chairman and will also be involved in party position,” the BJP state president said.

Stating that now the party will wait for the bypoll announcement by the Election Commission of India, Tendulkar expressed confidence that BJP will win both, Panaji and Valpoi by-elections.

Assembly Speaker Pramod Sawant said that his office is processing the resignation letter tendered by Panaji MLA and added that soon he will be relieved from the post.