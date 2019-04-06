Sidharth blames Congress for fake post

Panaji: Holding Congress party responsible for a fake post on social media as regards his self-promotion as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate for forthcoming Panaji by-poll, Sidharth Kunkalienkar on Friday said that he, on April 6 would lodge a complaint with the police as well as the office of the state Chief Electoral Officer against the illogical and false post.

“Actually the police and the Election Commission of India have already made it clear that all the social media sites would be under their scanner,” he added, pointing out that the authorities should now take suo motu action against the fake post.

“The Congress party is expert in posting such derogatory messages by going to a very cheap level,” Kunkalienkar, who has been the city MLA on two occasions said, adding that the ground is already slipping from under the feet of the local Congress leaders, as the BJP candidates have already taken a huge lead in their election campaigning, and are on their way to victory.

The particular post, which has become viral on WhatsApp groups on Friday, pertains to a message written on the letterhead of the BJP and signed by Deepak Mhapsekar of BJP’s Panaji block.

The letter addressed to the workers and voters of the BJP from Panaji constituency states, “(During) past few days, lot of news is in circulation that upon the demise of our great leader ‘Bhai’, who will be the next BJP candidate of Panaji. The people of Goa and Panaji know about the supreme sacrifice made by our leader Sidharth Bhai while resigning as MLA of Panaji and making way for Bhai to become MLA of Panaji in 2017. The party and some people need to be reminded of the fact that the party, which opposes family raj is trying for the same family raj in Panaji, in lust of power. This was not even the agenda of our late Bhai, as a result of which he had distanced his family from politics.”

“The people of Panaji will not accept dynasty and family raj in Panaji and only dedicated party loyalists should be given ticket, for which all the workers are hereby called upon to attend the meeting of the party workers on 8/04/2019 at 8 pm to decide our candidate for Panaji,” the said post added, further pointing out, “The prominent speakers will be Gaurish Dhond, Dr Govind Kamat, Babu Quenim, Vaidehi Naik along with other party workers and well-wishers.”

The letter informs that the April 8 meeting would be held at Mahalaxmi Trust Office, in the city and further carries a photograph of Kunkalienkar.

Kunkalienkar has outright rejected his hand in such a message, stating that it is the work of the Congress party.

It may be recalled that a group called ‘Swabhimani Panjikar’ has been campaigning for Utpal Parrikar, son of Manohar Parrikar as the candidate for the forthcoming Panaji by-election.