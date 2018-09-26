Siddheshwar resigns from GOA, clears Gurudutta’s path

NT NETWORK

Goa Judo Association secretary Siddheshwar Naik resigned as executive member of the Goa Olympic Association (GOA) thus paving way for Gurudutta Bhakta to continue as secretary general of GOA.

It may be recalled that GOA secretary general Gurudutta Bhakta had offered to resign as two members from one association cannot be part of the GOA Executive Committee. Gurudutta and Siddheshwar Naik from Goa Judo Association won the GOA elections held on Saturday.

"I gave the matter a thought and decided that it was better I resigned in the interest of sports because Gurudutta has immense experience in not organising but in sports. He is now the acting president of the Judo Association of India and the organization and the GOA would suffer without him," Siddheshwar told The Navhind Times.

Times.