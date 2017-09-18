Siddesh was friendly by nature

NT NETWORK

VASCO

Hundreds bid adieu to 22-year-old Siddhesh alias Siddhu Chari from Mestawada, Vasco, on Monday, who died in tragic circumstances at the stream of Nagarmani waterfalls, near Chandia village in Karwar, Karnataka on Sunday afternoon.

The final rites of Siddhesh were performed by his elder brother Shridhar alias Vicky at Khariwada crematorium on Monday evening after the mortal remains were brought to his residence at Mestawada, Vasco, following postmortem that was held at Karwar civil hospital, after the body was recovered near Karwar port.

Siddhesh, who is said to friendly in nature, was working at his family garage at Mestawada.

He was living with his elder brother. His parents have died some years ago. Siddhesh had gone for a picnic along with 16 others on Sunday morning.

Basically, the picnickers had planned to visit temples in South Goa, but they changed their plan at the last moment and went to Nagarmani waterfalls.

Tragedy struck him as the flow of water in the stream surged suddenly due to the heavy rain in the catchment area. He was swept away by the water current, and was missing along with other five persons.