Sick Jayalalithaa ‘replaced’ by Panneerselvam 

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Finance Minister O Panneerselvam has taken charge of the portfolios earlier handled by Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, officials said on Thursday.

This was also reflected on the state government’s official website which listed the portfolio’s handled by Jayalalithaa but now put under Panneerselvam’s name.

Jayalalithaa held the portfolios of public, Indian Administrative Service, Indian Police Service, Indian Forest Service, general administration, district Revenue officers, police and home.

The officials told IANS that it is just reallocation of portfolios, that is, files that were sent to Chief Minister Jayalalithaa for approval earlier will now be sent to Panneerselvam. Panneerselvam, who visited the state secretariat on Wednesday and Thursday, is stepping into Jayalalithaa’s shoes for the third time, but this time with a difference.

In the first two instances, Jayalalithaa had stepped down as the Chief Minister due to legal troubles and Panneerselvam replaced her.

Jayalalithaa (68) was admitted to a hospital here on September 22 for treatment of fever and dehydration.

Doctors said she needed a longer stay at the hospital as she was suffering from infection and put her on respiratory support.

On October 11, a Raj Bhavan statement said Governor Ch. Vidyasagar Rao had, under Clause (3) of the Constitution’s Article 166, allocated the subjects hitherto dealt with by Jayalalithaa to Panneerselvam on her advice.

“This arrangement has been made as per the advice of Chief Minister and will continue until Jayalalithaa resumes her duties. She will continue to be the Chief Minister,” the statement said.

Panneerselvam will also preside over the state Cabinet meetings.