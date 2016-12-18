Shristhal IDC plans revival

Twenty-five of the 53 small scale industrial units that were set up in Canacona, over the last 28 years have closed down due to several reasons and efforts are on to revive the sick units, writes Albert Fernandes

Several residents of Canacona who are looking out for areas/plots for setting up small and medium scale business units, off late have been attracted towards the Canacona Industrial Estate, but their dreams of establishing their business at Shristhal cannot materialise because of one reason or the other and more so because a major sick industry namely the Penguin Alcohols Pvt Ltd which has been renamed as Siddhi multi trade Pvt Ltd, Mumbai for corrugated boxes is lying non operational since July this year. The company has been occupying about one fourth of the total land of the industrial estate, which is 1,43,310 square metres..

It may be recalled that this industry which has been closed for more than 10 years for want of pollution certificate, is lying vacant and has been rendered not-operational.

The foundation for the Industrial Estate was laid way back in 1983, which materialised only in 1988 and since then different units in the manufacturing trade have been operating at the estate. Though initially there were about 53 units (small and medium) today there are only 28 units which are operational, informed the field manager of Shristhal Industrial Development Corporation (IDC), Stanley Colaco.

The total work force is these units are around 145-150, and is a mixture of men and women.

Speaking to this reporter, Colaco said that people show signs of doing business at the industrial estates and are willing to transfer the sick units to their names but they do not start any business due to various reasons. Colaco informed that out of 28 units that are operational, most of them are run by non-Goans.

Colaco further said that many sick units have been closed due to financial crunch, while a few are defaulters and some companies are in the process of winding up. He also added that some of the units have been served show-cause notices while others will be served in due course.

Colaco strongly opines that the units here should be bigger and job-oriented which could aim to solve the unemployment to some extent. We want factories which could provide jobs to the unemployed youth. He felt that those whose industrial units are operational should have ancillary units as backups or which could feed the other industries. Presently most of the industries supply their finished products to the industries at Verna.

Presently, the Industrial Estate gets about 900-1100 cubic metres of water per day said Colaco. As regards power consumption, he said that they do not have many units consuming a lot of power but he felt that new units such as Hydrocarbons could have a higher requirement of power.

Sources disclosed that reversion rights lie with the IDC, so why can’t IDC use its discretion to clear the sick units faster so that those who show up the transfer order on lease basis can be faster.

Abdul Salam, who runs 3 units at the industrial estate, said that in Goa there are not many competitors but in the course of time, many would start springing up. Salam who owns Samrat Industries, Plaschem and Supreme Industries, which deal in plastic production, said that his units alone provide jobs to around 40 labourers. The only plus point, he maintains is that he doesn’t have any other industrial estates nearby and the labour that he gets is usually unskilled.

As regards the government’s approach on the units operating at the industrial estate, an owner who does not wish to be named said that the signs are not very encouraging which has ultimately led to the reasons why sick units are increasing gradually.

Making a reference to the power supply, he said that the power supply has improved this year as compared to last year.

Stanley Colaco, the field manager of the industrial estate said that units consuming more power are not there in the estate and hence there are no power problems.

When asked about the renovation of the building at the industrial estate, Colaco said that a proposal for the same has been forwarded to the concerned authority. He also mentioned that a lot of trees which have over grown will be trimmed or cut in due course of time.

Another industrial owner said that the industrial estate has an area of 1,43,000 sq. mts. He said that though the units have been reduced by 50%, some businessmen are still showing interest in purchasing some plots.

The units that are functioning at the industrial estate are Supreme Industries, Samrat, Poly Film industries, Goa Arts Enterprises, Goa Industrial Packers, FutureTech, Ghatke Karkere Power Industries (3 units), K E Enterprises, R S Enterprises, R S Engineering, OM Sangam Packers, Ideal Engineers, Canacona Natural Products, Monteiro Distillery, Hindustan Rubber Products, Shakti Plastic industries, Sapna K Desai (Reliance Communication), Aircel Limited, Indus Tower, Supreme Industries, Azurite Calf Nutrition Pvt. Ltd, Canacona Hydrocarbons, Chowgule Industries, Consolidated Polymers, Taradeep Industries, Ashwini Khadi and village industries and Shree Krishna Carpentry centre.