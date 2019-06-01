Shripad vows to speed up Defence projects with Goa agencies

Panaji: The newly inducted Union Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik said that his priority for Goa would be to follow up the Defence Ministry-related works, including contracts given to state-based agencies, during the tenure of then defence minister Manohar Parrikar.

“I want to see all these contracts completed on time,” he added, pointing out that it would help in the development of Goa and Goans, especially the youth from the state.

Among other state-focussed contracts, the Defence Ministry had signed Rs 32,000-crore project with the Goa Shipyard Ltd for indigenously manufacturing 12 advanced minesweepers with foreign collaboration, for the Indian Navy. This project has now been re-tendered and proceeding with a slow pace. Furthermore, a helicopter engine maintenance plant, a joint venture of HAL and Safran Helicopter Engines, France was also inaugurated in Sattari taluka, in 2016.

Naik, who has also been allocated the independent charge of the AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy) Ministry, which he held in the previous Union government, speaking to ‘The Navhind Times’ on Friday said that he will further encourage the Goan youth to join the Indian Armed Forces, especially as number of such Goans is far less as compared to the national average.

Speaking further, Naik, who has been recently elected from the North Goa constituency stated that he is happy to get back the AYUSH portfolio, as some important projects under this portfolio still remain to be completed. “The Narendra Modi government, during its last tenure had created the AYUSH Ministry and I was its first minister,” he observed, stating that this year, overwhelming global support is expected for the International Day of Yoga to be observed on June 21.

“I will also be focussing on early completion of the project namely All India Institute of Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy-Goa, at Dhargal,” the Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for AYUSH stated, predicting that the Dhargal-based hospital would be one of the prestigious projects in the country relating to alternative medicine.

“I have taken charge of my both offices today itself,” he stated, observing, “I am well familiar with the AYUSH Ministry, however would need to know about the other.”

Naik, in the capacity of the Minister of State, would assist senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader, Rajnath Singh, who is the new Defence Minister of the country.

The North Goa Member of Parliament also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving adequate representation to Goa in his cabinet.

On the parting note, Naik said in a lighter vein that now he has two ministries, both of which use golis; one ministry using golis (bullets) to defend the country from enemies, while the other using golis (tablets) to defend the body from illnesses.