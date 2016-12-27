Shripad underscores need to develop villages

SANKHALI/PANAJI: Development of villages leads to development of states and in turn that of the nation, Union Minister of State for AYUSH Shripad Naik has said. Naik was speaking after inaugurating the street-lighting at Poira-Sikeri in Mayem-Vainguinim village panchayat jurisdiction in Bicholim taluka.

The Minister also inaugurated a compound wall and a shed built for Gomantak Goshala. Speaker Anant Shet, sarpanch and panch members were also present on the occasion.

MPLADS works of erecting 80 electricity poles and installing LED lights in the area besides building a goshala have cost Rs 17 lakh, he said and added that, “so far, 100-125 projects have been completed and 300 more projects will be added in the future in North Goa district.”

The Minister complimented Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev for his initiative of ‘Gram Vikas, Rajya Vikas and Desh Vikas.’

He also handed over a hearse van to the village panchayat, and said that the services of the van will be provided free of cost to the people in the area whenever needed.

Gomantak Goshala Mahasangh trustee adv Shekhar Naik proposed the vote of thanks.

Meanwhile, Naik also handed over hearse vans to Surla and Kudne village panchayats.

On the occasion, Sankhali MLA Dr Pramod Sawant, Surla sarpanch Krishna Gawade, Kudne village panchayat members Suresh Kamat, Rajan Falkar and Sakha Malik and also panch members of Surla VP were present.

Naik later inaugurated a gymkhana at Navelim village panchayat office.

Navelim sarpanch advocate Deepesh Gauns, panch member Swati Mainkar, Gopinath Gawas, Kalidas Gauns, former panch members Vishwabhar Gawas and Dayanand Gawas were present.

Speaking on the occasion, Naik said that AYUSH department has taken initiative on national level to provide better healthcare facilities especially to the rural people.

“We are working on providing basic facilities as per the need of the people and also carrying out upliftment of rural areas. Through MPLAD fund around 500 projects have been completed in last 10 years and in this tenure around 100 projects have been sanctioned,” he said.

Dr Sawant thanked Naik for providing basic facilities in the Sankhali constituency.

The Minister also handed over an ambulance to primary sub-health centre in Mayem through MPLAD scheme.

The keys of the ambulance were given to Mayem primary health centre Dr Sidhi Kansar in presence of panchayat authorities.

Speaker Anant Shet, Mayem sarpanch Urvi

Masurkar, panch member Vijaykumar Pole were also present on the occasion.