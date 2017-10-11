Shripad to develop Querim under Modi’s model village scheme

PONDA: The government is all set to develop Querim village in Ponda taluka as a model village under the Sansad Adarsh Gram Yojna and has started with the development works from Wednesday.

Deputy collector of Ponda along with Block Development officer (BDO) held a meeting with various government officials and panch members of Querim village to plan out the development works in the village.

Deputy collector Navnath Naik said that, Querim village in Ponda taluka has been selected by MP Shripad Naik to develop the village under the Sansad Adarsh Gram Yojana recently, and based on the selection the government machinery has started the development works in the village.

Deputy collector Naik said that, the Goa Institute of Public Administration and Rural Development (GPARD) team will camp at the village for five days and will conduct a house-to-house study of basic requirements of the locals.

GPARD team will be accompanied by local panch members and volunteers appointed by them. Based on the study a development plan for the village will be made as per the needs of the people, added Naik.

He further said that, Querim is an agriculture based village and emphasis will be laid on improving the productivity of various crops. Technical advancement and proper study of crops will also be focused, he said.

Sansad Adarsh Gram Yojana, launched in October 2014, is a rural development programme focusing on development of villages which include social and cultural development, and to spread motivation amongst the people on social mobilisation of the village community.