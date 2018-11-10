Shripad says state needs a leadership change

PANAJI: Stating that everyone is aware about the poor health condition of the Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar and that he is still working in such condition, senior leader of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Union Minister of State (Independent charge) for AYUSH Shripad Naik on Friday said that the leadership in Goa will have to be changed sooner or later.

Replying to media persons on the sidelines of a press conference related to international conference on yoga, the Minister said that he was not demanding a change in leadership, but it will have to be done sooner or later.

“It is a requirement. You know that the Chief Minister’s health is not good. But he is still working in such condition,” he said. To a question as to whether it was fair to let Parrikar continue with the Chief Minister’s responsibility despite his illness, the North Goa MP said that there are many reasons, which cannot be fully talked about, adding that things will happen in time. It may be recalled that the state BJP as well as members of coalition government have come under immense criticism over the prolonged absence of the Chief Minister in office due to his illness. The opposition Congress has been demanding the resignation of the Chief Minister alleging that the administration has come to a standstill due to the ill-health of Parrikar.

When asked about the ongoing internal war in BJP and rift among the senior leaders after induction of two Congress legislators – Subhash Shirodkar and Dayanand Sopte – into the party, Naik said that currently whatever is happening in the party is not right and it need to be settled immediately.

“The politics of Goa is different from other states. Everyone knows how BJP has grown in Goa over the last many years and how the party has played a constructive role in the interest of the people. So, whatever things are going on within the party will be settled soon,” the Union Minister added.

Naik stated that he would take a lead to settle the differences between senior BJP leaders.

Many senior leaders including the former chief minister Laxmikant Parsekar have openly protested against the decision taken by BJP’s state unit president Vinay Tendulkar and Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar to induct two Congress MLAs into the party.

Rebel leaders have also demanded resignation of Tendulkar as state president of the party and an overhaul in the party organisation after the meeting held on Thursday at the residence of Mapusa MLA Francis D’Souza, who was dropped from the cabinet recently.