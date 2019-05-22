Shrinivas has admirable role at US varsity

Well-known Goan industrialist and philanthropist SHRINIVAS DEMPO, who is a 1995 MBA graduate of the Tepper School of Business from the Pittsburgh-based Carnegie Mellon University was recently elected as a trustee on the board of this prestigious university. He speaks to RAMNATH N PAI RAIKAR about being the first Goan to receive the honour, his new role at the university and his responsibilities thereof

Q: Sir, are you the first Indian trustee on the board of an American university?

No. As you see India is a very big market for most of the US universities because a large numbers of Indian students go abroad for their study. There have been many prominent Indians who have served on the boards of various US universities; and particularly coming to Carnegie Mellon University, I know at least two of such Indians. One was Sulajja Firodia of the Pune-based Firodia Group, while the other was Kushagra Bajaj of the Bajaj group, both alumni of this university.

Q: As a trustee of the Carnegie Mellon University, what responsibilities would you now be expected to shoulder?

The trustees on the particular board form the highest body in the university system, where they guide the management of the university, including its president, the vice-president, the provost, and so on into making policy for the university. The core job of the university is to spread knowledge among students as also to carry on research work, and ensure right kind of educational environment for a developing and a fast-evolving society. So the Board of Trustees have a fiduciary responsibility; one on a regulatory front that the university is abiding by all the rules and regulations, and the other is encouraging the management of the university to make rapid strides in development, research, knowledge transfer, etc. So these are the primary responsibilities of the trustees of this university.

Q: How is the Vasantrao Dempo Chair at the Tepper School of Business, which is a part of the Carnegie Mellon University, doing?

We had instituted the Chair sometime in the year 2015, so it’s almost been four years now. The primary objective of this $3 million Chair as funded by the Dempo House is to ensure that research is done in the Carnegie Mellon University in conjunction with a prominent university in India on an issue, which has a societal impact on the country. I had particularly stressed with the then president of the university that the Chair should work towards a change in order to make India into a more inclusive society; basically where we can make a lasting change on having gainful employment, or empowering people with technology tools. Carnegie Mellon University has one of the best technology schools in the world and therefore we thought that it would be a good initiative. I am happy to inform you that there are a number of projects taken up under this Chair. One of them we took up in the state of Odisha, where women from minority communities were empowered with technology, taught computers and were working in a sort of a backroom operation for a major IT company. So these are the kind of educative tools employed by the university to make a difference to people here, who are not so privileged in terms of monetary income. This was the primary objective of the Chair.

Q: What are the major subjects for which the Carnegie Mellon University is known for?

Many, many schools of the Carnegie Mellon University are known globally. The school of engineering of the university is known very well, particularly in the field of IT and computer science. It’s a very, very well reputed school. They also have a very fine school of humanities, and a very good school of public policy known as Heinz College of Information Systems and Public Policy. So these are very prominent schools at the university, with both under-graduation and post-graduation programmes. It’s a well-known university with many faculties doing very well and is rated amongst the topmost universities in the US.

Q: How are Indians placed at the Carnegie Mellon University in terms of teachers and students, and would you try to increase the Indian presence in the teaching faculty as well as student community at the university?

One thing – India is most well-represented at the Carnegie Mellon University. Chinese and Indians form a very large part of the international community at this university. Having said this, there are also very, very prominent professors. For example, the most prominent name in this university is in the field of robotics and belongs to a gentleman called Raj Reddy, who is of Indian origin and very well respected not only in the American universities but also by the US government. Apart from that, even when I was studying in this university, there were number of good university professors and they generally came from the Indian institutes of technology. After passing out of the IITs, they did Ph D in one of the major universities in the US and then started teaching. So we have ample number of not only students but also teaching faculties at this university, who have done a brilliant job. Now my approach would be to see that many of the Indian students, who cannot afford to study there, get some opportunity in terms of scholarships to go and make it. These students have the talent, they have the academic ability, but sometimes the monetary aspect becomes the constraint. As a Trustee and representing India, one effort would be to help students get access to funds, as huge scholarships are awarded there; being in a foreign land makes one face difficulties in accessing those scholarships. So I can put in efforts to make those scholarships easily available to Indian students.

Q: You are a 1995 MBA graduate of the Tepper School of Business. How was it like studying at this business school?

It was a very demanding course, a lot of workload… I think it was very challenging. However, the good part was it really prepared me to face the challenges of the future world. And if you see the volatility now in the world, I think an MBA degree empowers one to be more analytical in approach. Of course, business is not all analytical… It’s sometimes gut feel, risk taking, but I feel once one’s analytical power matures, it helps one to take decisions with maturity. So I think that is what the business school programme taught me. From 1995 to now 2019, I have been regularly visiting the school, and they have made a number of changes in the school for the good, in term of having better infrastructure, better amenities, better capabilities among students, better educational tools, when in America the curriculum is always changing, unlike India. From that perspective, there is a lot to learn even further, though my degree was obtained in 1995. I would finally say that it was a challenging yet very, very rewarding course.