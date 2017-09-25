Show Some Mercy To Rohingyas

SAMIR KHAN, MAPUSA

AT a time when the whole world is condemning Myanmar for carrying organised ethnic cleansing of its own innocent Rohingya Muslims, New Delhi’s decision to deport Rohingya refugees over security threats sounds hollow and reflects central government’s apathy towards humanity. The helpless and world’s most persecuted people have somehow managed to escape the brutality of the Myanmar government and have now taken refuge in our country with the hope that India will provide them shelter and protection. Ones heart bleeds to see the plight of the Rohingyas, who in a bid to save their lives are fleeing their country, carrying aged parents on their shoulders and infants in their arms. How can Aung San Suu kyi, the state leader who is also a Nobel Peace prize laureate, remain silent to what the UN calls systematic ethnic cleansing programme meted by her government and military on its own people, by labeling them immigrants, when in reality their presence in Rohingya province, now known as Rakhine dates back to the 8th century? In fact this independent state was captured by the Burmese king Bodawpaya in 1784 which later fell to British rule. When Japan occupied Burma from 1942-1945, the British, with the help of Rohingyas, and Buddhists, liberated Burma from Japanese occupation. For more than six decades the Rohingyas have been facing religious persecution and untold violence by the Myanmar regime. Instead of condemning the genocides and violence, Aung San Suu kyi has projected the defenseless people as terrorists. This only shows the kind of deep-rooted hatred the Buddhist-dominated country has for the world’s most oppressed people. The western powers have invaded countries like Iraq and Libya to dislodge despotic rulers for their alleged role of crime against humanity then why in the case of Myanmar they have not taken a serious stand? Here the whole world is condemning Myanmar for their role in crime against humanity, which was not the case with Libya. Then why do the countries maintain silence over the Rohingya crisis? In this scenario, New Delhi will have to show magnanimity by rising above religious lines and pursue the cause of Rohingyas on humanitarian grounds, and at the same exert pressure on Myanmar to grant them citizenship. This gesture by India will be remembered by the world in the years to come.