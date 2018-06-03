Show-cause notices to 54 mining cos for failing to check air pollution

NT NETWORK

The Goa State Pollution Control Board (GSPCB) has issued show-cause notices to 54 mining companies for not taking any measures to control air pollution when mine extraction were in operations.

The board has asked the firms to reply to the show-cause notice as to why bank guarantee should not be forfeited of all those mining units that failed to adhere to AAQM standards and could not comply with short and mid-term measures to prevent pollution.

The board in April 2017 had made mandatory for the mining companies, seeking consent to operate, to submit bank guarantee. The bank guarantee asked by the GSPCB is based on the area of the lease. It is in the region of Rs 50 lakh for the lease area above 100 hectares, Rs 25 lakh for the area between 50 and 100 hectares, and Rs 12.5 lakh for mining lease area below 50 hectares.

The scientific section of the board has examined the monitoring data of Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Stations (AAQMS) of various mining clusters for the period after grant of consent to mining units till date of operation, but before Supreme Court imposed a ban on mining operation, and it was found that 54 mining leases exceeded the air quality index and further failed to comply with short and medium-term measures as per consent conditions to prevent pollution.

As regards short-term action plan, the board had made individual mines jointly responsible for its implementation that included the use of additional dust extractors or road sweeping machines on identified hotspots after full operational checks on efficacy of measures undertaken by individual leases as well as installation of wheel washing system.

It had also suggested to the individual mine leases to install wheel washing system at hot-mixed road portions of the mine exit points.

Under the medium-term plan, the mining firms had to install rumblers at start of tar roads within the mine area and modify the existing speedbreakers and humps after obtaining NoC from PWD, install wheel washing system at all exits.