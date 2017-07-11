Shortage of medicines at  Panaji UHC comes to light during Vishwajit’s visit

PANAJI: The Urban health centre (UHC) in Panaji is facing shortage of medicines. This came to light when the Health Minister Vishwajit Rane conducted surprise inspection at the UHC on Tuesday when he was shocked to know that there is a shortage of medicine for past three months.

“I had an inspection of Panaji UHC, during interaction with the patients and doctors, I was shocked to see that medicines required to be given for diabetic patients are in short supply for more than three months. I have assured them that within the next 48 hours, the medicines for diabetes and others will be made available,” said Rane.

He said that Metformin, Flax-bands and other medicines which are used in diabetes would also be made available in all the primary and community health centres in the state.

He informed that he has asked the Health secretary to issue show cause notice to the director of Health Services and the concerned medical officer of UHC in Panaji over the shortage of medicines.

“I have moved a note to the Health secretary to seek an explanation from the director of Health Services and the medical officer of Panaji UHC over the shortage of medicines as such insensitive attitude of authorities and doctors will not be tolerated by the administration,” he added.

He has also instructed the director of Health Services not to travel out of Goa for next 2-3 months till functioning of all the UHCs and PHCs are put in place.