Shortage of manpower in government departments

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

In the absence of Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, who is undergoing medical treatment in the United States of America since the last more than two and half months, the high-powered committee headed by the Chief Minister has been unable to take a decision on recruitment, resulting in many departments facing a shortage of manpower.

It may be recalled that the Parrikar-led government in the state had changed the earlier system of approving recruitment proposals of the departments by the cabinet and had adopted a new system.

As per the new system, the inter-departmental committee of officers has been carrying out an exercise of assessing the requirement of manpower in each of the departments and recommending it to the high-powered committee headed by the Chief Minister.

However, the high-powered committee could clear only around 1,200 posts which include 900 posts of police constables cleared in January. However, these posts are also pending, as the minutes of the high-level meeting could not be signed for want of the Chief Minister.

The inter-departmental committee of officers has completed the process of assessing the requirement of manpower in various departments. But the committee cannot recommend further in the absence of the Chief Minister.

Public Works Minister Ramakrishna ‘Sudin’ Dhavalikar also admitted that there is a problem in various departments due to lack of manpower.

“Government servants have been retiring in large numbers. For example, major departments like PWD, health, GMC, police, irrigation, revenue are facing shortage of manpower. Every month, an average of ten staff members including officers in each of these departments retire,” he said.

Dhavalikar, who is also the River Navigation Minister, said that the river navigation department too is facing staff shortage because of which it has become difficult to manage ferry services in the state.