Shortage of engineers in govt offices affecting functioning: Parrikar

Pointing out that there is an acute shortage of superintendent engineers and chief engineers in government offices which acts as a stumbling block in the state’s development, Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar has said that the posts cannot be filled easily as the ‘earlier government has manipulated recruitment rules.’

Parrikar was speaking as the chief guest at a programme in Margao, which was the first government function attended by him in Salcete after he took over as chief minister. It may be noted that the BJP has performed miserably in the taluka in the assembly election held on February 4.

Parrikar said, “I am struggling to get officials of the level of chief engineers in the state government offices since the recruitment rules were manipulated in such a way that graduate engineers were not promoted as superintendent engineers (SEs) and the diploma engineers also cannot be promoted as SE, additional chief engineers or chief engineers and this comes as a roadblock to speed up the developmental works in Goa.”

He added, “Someone manipulated the recruitment rules in such a way that graduate engineers were not to be promoted as SE. The executive engineers have to complete eight years of service as a graduate to get promoted as SE. The diploma holders cannot be promoted as SE, additional chief engineer or chief engineer. There is a requirement of electricity regulation act. EE’s went straight there and the route was blocked.”

Parrikar said there are no candidates for superintendent engineers and additional chief engineers adding, “There are no regular additional chief engineers, chief engineers and SEs in the electricity department. This is a pathetic situation. However, we are working to find a way out. But the solution will not come so easily. If I want to promote someone I cannot do it.”