Short circuit likely cause of Panaji blaze

PANAJI

Preliminary finding of the fire and emergency services department has revealed that short circuit resulting from tangled wires and illegal tapping of electricity could be the possible cause of fire that occurred at the KTC bus stand building in Panaji on October 2 gutting a supermarket and records of the regional transport office (RTO).

An inspection team of the fire department conducted a fire risk assessment on Tuesday of the entire KTC terminus including all 148 shops, two canteens, government offices and a bank branch.

It took around three hours for the firefighters to extinguish the conflagration, which broke out on Monday morning, as there was no ventilation thus allowing the flames to move quickly throughout the structure damaging and destroying a shop and RTO office and resulting in thick black smoke billowing over the city.

The blaze also exposed the absence of fire hydrants and related pipe distribution networks, which are vital in delivering water at required flow and pressure for firefighting. Moreover, none of the shops in the bus stand building was equipped with smoke detectors and water sprinkler systems. “Without a doubt, if there were sprinklers in the Presidential Supermarket, the fire could have been contained to the unit of origin,” a fire officer told this daily. It took 35 firefighters to control the blaze.

The inspection team further observed that occupants of the shops located in the building were unaware of a fire NoC as a pre-requisite for running a business concern. The shopkeepers were surprised and shocked to know that they must install a fire prevention system and obtain an NoC from the fire department.

As per another observation made by the fire department, the shopkeepers have placed inverter batteries within their premises in a highly unsafe manner with the inverter’s fan gathering dust and posing a risk of fire. Though the fire officials suspect a short circuit as a result of tangled wires and illegal tapping of power to be the possible cause of the blaze, an official from the department said that electricity department investigators will soon come to a conclusion on the exact cause.

The tangled wires and illegal tapping are posing a serious threat to the lives of people working in establishments in the bus stand building and the commuters. Despite the concerned department knowing about this, no action is being taken to stop the illegal tapping of electricity.

“Tapping or stealing electricity from live electricity poles or power suppliers like transformers including worn-out power insulators, old cables or sockets can all trigger fire. Short circuit can be caused by a sudden draw of amperage that occurs when electric outlets in a home tap into fast moving electrical stream and divert some of the electric current to whatever is plugged into them,” a fire official explained.

“The electricity department will submit its findings and we will analyse their report to ascertain the exact cause of fire. We were shocked to know that none of the occupants in the building possessed a fire NoC and that the licensing authority did not make obtaining fire NoC a pre-requisite,” director of fire and emergency services Ashok Menon said. “We will study the report and issue notices soon to all defaulters and ask them to implement the recommendations at the earliest,” he said.