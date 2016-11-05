Encroachments by shopkeepers on footpaths in Margao area are a common sight. Most of the time, goods from shops are either seen kept on the footpaths for display or stacked outside for lack of space. Such illegalities are rampant and happening brazenly for lack of fear of law. The pedestrians are the ones who face inconvenience while walking on footpaths that are often found occupied by shops. With footpaths being encroached upon, pedestrians are often forced to walk on the roads, endangering their lives. Here are some images of encroachments in Gogol, Aquem areas

SHOPS 'BURSTING AT SEAMS'