Shopkeepers support Usgao bandh over police inaction against scrap dealers

Shops in the Usgao market remained closed due to the bandh called by locals on Tuesday to protest against police inaction against four persons from the families dealing in scrap.

Around 400 people demanded action against the four persons who had allegedly assaulted a local. Local panchas and sarpanch supported them.

The residents alleged that the families dealing in scrap are non-Goan and their threats won’t be tolerated. These families are doing gundagiri from a long time and have now crossed limits, said the agitating locals.

“We want action against the four involved in threatening the locals with a sword and assaulting one local. The police should arrest them and they should be sent out of the village as soon as possible,” said one of the locals during the meeting, adding otherwise they may go take law into their hands.

Sarpanch of Usgao-Ganje panchayat Ramnath Dangui, panch Satyavijay Naik, Vijay Gauns, and the assault victim Siddhant Gauns addressed the locals during the meeting.

After the meeting, the locals took out protest rally in the market area.

Tension had gripped Tisk-Usgao on Saturday afternoon after a truck overtook a two-wheeler, which resulted in a mob of around 300 going on a rampage, burning and ransacking houses belonging to the two-wheeler owner and his relatives.

The police have booked two separate cases in this regard wherein 242 locals are booked in one case, and four from the families dealing in scrap material booked in another.