Shop till you drop

Grand Hyatt Goa recently launched The Galleria, a new shopping experience within the resort. The shopping space features a combination of quirky and premium brands ranging from Mario Miranda, John’s Umbrellas, Shaze, Hidesign, Speedo, Jamavar, Bipha Ayurveda, Freedom Tree and for the first time in India, Van Andel and Peace jewellery.

Discover a range of quirky barware, leather bags, furniture and home accessories as well as unique hand-crafted jewellery and personal care.

The next couple of months will see The Galleria introduce three new brands to its collection of stores thus bringing a unique range of resort wear, sunglasses and more.

(The Galleria is open every day, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.)