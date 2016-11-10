Shock, anger to congratulations flood Twitter on Trump win

IANS

NEW YORK

As Republican Donald Trump won the US presidential election, reactions on Twitter ranged from shock and disgust to congratulatory messages.

“I am in complete and utter shock right now…” Naila Ahmad tweeted.

“‘Tremendous…tremendous!’ Yep, we’re all sitting in a tremendous pile of $@!t right now,” another tweet from the user read.

“Donald Trump won I’m disappointed in this country to have this buffoon as our president,” a user by the name David wrote.

Trump was on Wednesday elected the new US President, defeating forecasters who had predicted a Hillary Clinton win in one of the most bitterly fought Presidential battles.

“Cannot believe I live in a country where Donald Trump actually was voted for and won. This is disgusting,” read another tweet.

Many even said they would not accept Trump as their President.

“Woke up and saw that Donald Trump won the election, that man is not MY PRESIDENT,” a user from Maryland said.

A female user who vowed to shave her head if Trump wins, said, “I will never respect Donald Trump. I hope one day all of you who voted for him realise what a mistake you’ve made.”

“Missing Obama already. Scared to witness #DonaldTrump as the next President,” an “explorer of human consciousness” tweeted.

Another user from South Africa went to the extent of comparing the consequences of Trump’s win with that of the disastrous September 11 terrorist attack on the American soil.

“Date 09/11 event: #DonaldTrump becomes the New #USPresident,” DJ Busang tweeted.

“And America decided to let go halloween for the next four years. Congratulations America,” Vishal Gaurav from India said in a tweet laced with sarcasm.

“In 2011, Trump said, ‘All Americans are idiot’, now they proved it!” another user from India mocked.

The 2016 presidential race saw the Republican nominee confronting the conventional media at several points of time and President Barack Obama accusing social network sites of spreading lies about the election.

With 35 million tweets on the US election day, Twitter on Wednesday broke its earlier record set in 2012 election day of more than 31 million tweets.

Some users even expressed fear at the prospects of a Trump presidency becoming a reality.

“People who voted for Trump better not complain when world war 3 starts. They asked for this joke of a person to run this country,” a tweet read.

“I’m only hoping he doesn’t blast a nuclear weapon to celebrate the victory,” Nikhil Sapre from Britain noted.

Comparing the newly-elected US president to Adolf Hitler, another user said, “Well done America. You just elected Hitler the second. Make america RACIST again!”

All the messages on Twitter, however, were not hostile to the newly elected President of the US.

“#DonaldTrump Congratulations! Thank you, master!” Gustavo Conforti tweeted.

“I’m not going to hear the end of the liberals whining about how the country is ruined and that we’re all going to die…”, a user with the name The Average Voter tweeted.

“Congrats to Donald Trump on beating SATAN, No more puppets!,” another user wrote on the micro-blogging site.

“Donald Trump is a strong representation of America in 2016. This was no mistake,” another tweet read.

The 70-year-old will be the 45th President of the US. Clinton immediately called Trump to concede the election defeat and congratulate him.