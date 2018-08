PANAJI: Shiven Wealth Advisors, an investment advisory firm, opened its second office in Comba, Margao. The firm offers various investment options such as mutual funds and portfolio management services of Motilal Oswal. The unveiling was done by chief guest Nilesh Cabral, MLA Curchorem, in the presence of Siddhivinayak Naik, guest of honour and chief officer, Margao Municipality Council, Kapil Nayak, inspector, Margao Police Station and Yogendra Karmali, proprietor. NT

