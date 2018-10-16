Shirodkar, Sopte air-dash to Delhi to meet Amit Shah

NT NETWORK

PANAJI/PONDA/VASCO

In a major political development in the state, two Congress MLAs Subhash Shirodkar and Dayanand Sopte accompanied by a senior minister in the Manohar Parrikar government air-dashed to Delhi late Monday night, and are expected to meet national president of the Bharatiya Janata Party Amit Shah during next two days.

Shirodkar and Sopte had defeated the BJP candidates namely Mahadev Naik and Laxmikant Parsekar in Shiroda and Mandrem constituencies, respectively, during the 2017 state assembly polls.

Shirodkar, when asked at the Dabolim airport about his Delhi trip, stated that he is going for a reception, while Sopte said that he was travelling on a business trip to the national capital.

A senior state BJP leader said that Shirodkar and Sopte are keen on joining the BJP. “Although on paper the Parrikar government is in majority, it is not so in reality since at least three of the members of this government are seriously ailing and cannot come to the assembly, if its session is held tomorrow,” he maintained, adding that the induction of Shirodkar and Sopte in BJP would further strengthen the government.

“However, the final decision about the induction of Shirodkar and Sopte would be taken only after they meet Shah,” the senior state BJP leader stated.

Interestingly, both Shirodkar and Sopte were absent for the Congress Legislature Party meeting held in the city on Monday. The former had stated that he is sick, while the latter had informed that he has a prior commitment in Sawantwadi.

Meanwhile, the local unit of the Congress party was trying to contact its MLAs till late night without any success.

“They both told us that they had prior commitment hence they will not attend the CLP meeting,” Goa Pradesh Congress Committee president, Chandrakant Kavalekar told this daily, adding, “We never knew that this would happen.”

He further said that both Shirodkar and Sopte were telephonically in touch with them till evening, and had even denied of switching over to the BJP.

Earlier, our Ponda correspondent had stated Shirodkar had denied that he is joining the BJP. However, sources from his camp had said that Shirodkar recently held a meeting with his constituency workers to seek their endorsement if he were to join the party in power to bring more developmental projects in his constituency and also help him provide employment to the youth.

The meeting in Shiroda was attended by around 450 workers from all the 42 wards of his constituency.

When contacted, Shirodkar had earlier said, “It was purely a developmental meeting held to review works to be undertaken for the Shiroda constituency. It wasn’t political at all.”

When asked about the speculations about him joining BJP soon, he had said, “Until now, there is no decision regarding it and my focus presently is on people’s needs.”

When asked about future possibilities, he had said, “You never know who will be with whom in the future.”