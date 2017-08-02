Shirodkar is GSM candidate for Panaji by-election

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

The Goa Suraksha Manch (GSM) on Wednesday announced the name of Anand Shirodkar as its candidate for the upcoming Panaji by-election, scheduled to be held on August 23.

Former academician Anand Shirodkar is president of the GSM and before joining the Bharatiya Bhasha Suraksha Manch (BBSM), he was the secretary of BJP state executive committee in 2010-12.

Addressing a press conference in the city on Wednesday, vice president of GSM Kiran Naik said that the party has fielded its president as the candidate against Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar in the Panaji bypoll and that the decision was taken after an extensive consultation with the state executive committee.

“Panaji is our seat. Our president has all the abilities essential for a good candidate,” said Naik, bringing down the curtains on speculation that the party may not contest after it performed dismally in the recently concluded Goa assembly elections. He said that the party would announce its candidate for the Valpoi constituency soon.

Goa Suraksha Manch is the political arm of Bharatiya Bhasha Suraksha Manch, an organisation which has been agitating for making only regional languages as medium of instruction in the state’s elementary education. The party is treating the by-elections as a preparatory ground to contest the 2019 Lok Sabha polls and 2022 assembly polls.

Taking a jibe at the Chief Minister, GSM president and bypoll candidate Shirodkar said that Parrikar’s “glamour” has faded out in his own constituency from where he has been getting elected for the past two decades. “The ground reality is that people have lost their belief in Parrikar and he is no more a hero for the people including BJP cadres,” he said.

“We will not give Parrikar a walkover in the by-election. Keeping in view the track record of Parrikar on city development, people have no faith in his promises. He has done nothing for Panaji constituency for the past 22 years,” Naik said while reacting to the Chief Minister’s statement on his 365 days action plan for the development of Panaji which he said would begin after winning the polls.

Shirodkar claimed of winning the election with an overwhelming support and said that “politics has changed” and isn’t going back into the box where it was before. “We will do better than many said we would not. People will respond well to honesty, integrity, candour and energy, just as they showed in last assembly election though we suffered loss,” he said.