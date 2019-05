In a hit and run incident that took place in Shiroda on 22nd of May, a Shiroda local Prashant Tari had expired on the spot.

The accused Jaideep Shirodkar had fled from the scene and surrendered to police only on 25th May.

Shiroda locals feel that it is not a clear cut accident and and have demanded that a murder case be registered against Jaideep. Jaideep is already out on bail.