Shiroda villagers, panchayat oppose jetty plan

Ponda

Shiroda villagers on Sunday resolved not to allow any type of jetty in the village as shown in the draft Coastal Zone Management Plan (CZMP), and in accordance with the villagers, the sarpanch Amit Shirodkar assured to if required launch an agitation to keep the jetty at bay from the Shiroda village.

The decision was taken following the raising of the issue by the Shiroda villagers during the gram sabha about the barge jetty shown in the CZMP and passenger jetty as per Sagarmala initiative of central government.

Answering the locals’ query, sarpanch Amit Shirodkar assured that no jetty will be allowed in Shiroda at any cost and if anyone tries to force it on them, they will launch an agitation if required.

“There is no need to panic as the panchayat has already conveyed its opposition to the barge jetty to the Coastal Zone Management Authority (CZMA) and the same will be conveyed to the Captain of Ports department,” Shirodkar said. Following this, a resolution was taken not to allow any type/sort of jetty in the Shiroda village.

The CZMP issue was also raised during the gram sabha during which villagers presented the improved CZMP draft before the panchayat body and resolved to submit the same to CZMA.

At the beginning, the panchayat body denied to accept another CZMP draft plan from the villagers as it has already submitted one plan of similar kind.

Heated arguments ensued between the villagers and the panchayat body during which villagers convinced the panch members that the new plan has been prepared by taking fresh suggestions of the villagers concerning the CZMP, which were not taken earlier.

Considering the villagers demand, the panchayat agreed to submit the same.

During the gram sabha, the panchayat also resolved to prepare a record of biodiversity in Shiroda village. The panchayat aims to record presence of each species of plant and animals found in Shiroda, sarpanch Shirodkar said addressing the meeting.

The sarpanch Amit Shirodkar informed the villagers about the project worth Rs 17 crore proposed in Shiroda with the help of local MLA. Out of the total sum, Rs 4 crore has been already sanctioned to the panchayat by the government to repair /replace the electric conductor in the village, while other works are in the pipeline. It includes hot-mix carpeting of all roads in Shiroda, garden worth Rs 3 crore in Karai, shifting of panchayat office to the KTC bus stand and others, the sarpanch said.

The issue of stray cattle, ban on the single-use plastic and fine for burning of the plastic imposed by the government was also discussed during the gram sabha, which was attended by around 200 locals.

Considering the large presence of villagers, heavy police force was deployed to avoid any law and order situation.

The gram sabha was chaired by the sarpanch Shirodkar, monitored by observer Rupali Pai and secretary Namita Hazare. All other panch members of the village were present for the gram sabha.