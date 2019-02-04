Shiroda, Mandrem people have ‘power’ to change govt: Cong

PONDA: Claiming that the focus of the Congress party is presently on the by-elections to the Shiroda and Mandrem Assembly constituencies, leaders of the party in the state said Sunday that the people of the two constituencies have the power to change the state government.

The leaders claimed that if Congress manages to win both the seats during the bypolls, the party will form its government in the state.

Addressing a crowd during the Yuva Samvad programme held in Shiroda, Congress National Youth Coordinator Ehsaan Khan assured people of the constituency to resolve the state’s mining issue if Congress gains power in the state.

Criticising the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre and calling his various assurances a big political jumla, Khan projected Rahul Gandhi as the prime ministerial candidate of Congress for the forthcoming Lok Sabha election. He claimed that only Gandhi could save people from the clutches of the Modi-led central government. Speaking about the mining crisis in the state, Khan said that if the people to Goa give a chance to the Congress party to form government, the party will solve the mining issue in a very short time.

Congress state president Girish Chodankar, party’s senior leaders including MLA Digambar Kamat, Congress youth president Varadh Mardolkar, Shiroda block committee members and party workers were present on the dais. The meeting was attended by around 200 people from Shiroda.

Kamat urged the people not to elect Subhash Shirodkar. “Elect anyone else during the bypoll but not Subhash Shirodkar in order to teach him a lesson for ditching the party and his constituents,” Kamat said. “I felt bad when Shirodkar resigned and joined BJP for his selfish gains; it proves that he kept himself above the people of his constituency. For this reason, people should show him his place by defeating him in the bypoll,” said Kamat.

Chodankar said that the Congress party will fight the by-elections to defeat the defecting MLAs. “Teaching a lesson to Shirodkar and Sopte will be the main aim of the Congress party and if the party manages to do that, there will surely be a change in the state government,” he said.

Mardolkar said that the bypolls have given a chance to the people of Shiroda and Mandrem to change power in the state.