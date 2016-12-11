Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s run for fitness

SACHI NAIK | NT BUZZ

The 7th edition of Goa River Marathon will be held on Sunday, December 11 and the brand ambassador Shilpa Shetty Kundra will be leading the flag off.

Addressing the press and the audience at Chicalim, fitness enthusiast Shilpa said: “I feel happy to come to Goa and I wait for an opportunity to come here. It feels great to be here for something I am passionate about that is for health and fitness. Moreover, it’s great to note that there are nearly 3,500 participants participating in this marathon.”

Shilpa who is a fitness expert further said, “I believe that health is wealth. Unfortunately, in some places I see many people who take their health for granted, but definitely not in Goa.” Further she stated that Goans are very much concerned about their health and fitness. Speaking more on Goa and Goans, she said: “Goa is famous for many things like tourism, football. However, I love Goa for its spirit. For me, Goans are people who are really enthusiastic and fun-loving. When it comes to fitness, the numbers of participants are really encouraging. I am glad that Goa consists of enthusiastic runners.”

“Small things make a huge difference!” said Shilpa as she spoke about the river marathon. “Like I found out that every year the numbers of participants for the marathon are increasing. To start off, it’s fun, and then we realise that we were running to spend time with our loved ones.” She further added that people should take out some time for their family and go for a walk with their loved ones, instead of spending time watching television. “Instead of just watching TV and gaining calories, people must go out, get some fresh air and a walk with your family. I always encourage such things.”

President of Vasco Sports Club Nitin Bandekar, said: “The 7th edition of Goa River Marathon sees a large number of participants. We have arranged for sufficient amount of water, fruits, medical aid and volunteers for participants. Adequate parking is also arranged for participants. We are happy to join hands with NEB Sports and we wish all a great run!”

After successful six years, the event is now preferred choice on National Runner’s calendar. The Goa River Marathon will be held on Sunday, December 11 from route that starts at Chicalim SAG Ground and runs alongside the Zuari River. Runners will be taking over the streets from dawn on the same day. Flag off timings are as follows: full marathon (42.2 kilometres) 4.30 a.m., half marathon (21.1 kilometres) 6.00 a.m., 10K – 7.30 a.m. and 5K family run – 9.00 a.m.

