Shillong Lajong win U-18 Youth League

SHILLONG: Shillong Lajong FC clinched the U-18 Youth League title at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Shillong on Saturday with a 2-0 win over Kerala Blasters FC in the title clash.

Having remained unbeaten over the course of the season, Lajong started off well in the final as Samuel Kynshi’s free kick was inadvertently slotted inside the goal by Blasters player Lins P Poulose.

Playing in front of their home fans, Lajong didn’t have any trouble defending their lead as Kerala Blasters struggled to create chances in the first half.

The second half remained the same with Lajong dominating proceedings, albeit Blasters came close to equalising once when a long-range attempt from Adarsh AS hit the goal frame.

Kynsailang Khongsit then settled matters in the second half stoppage time when he calmly put the ball past the Blasters goalkeeper from a Lajong counter, handing his side the title in the process.