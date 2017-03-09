Shigmotsav celebration in Panaji from March 13

PANAJI: Panaji Shigmotsav Samiti has chalked out a seven-day Shigmotsav programme at Azad Maidan in the city as usual, revealed the Corporation of City of Panaji Commisioner Dipak Dessai, and added the shobha yatra (Shigmo parade) will be held on March 17, which will start from Caculo Island, and move through 18th June Road and then culminate at the Azad Maidan.

Addressing the media in the presence of DySP, traffic, Dharmesh Angle, Timoteo Fernandes, Kishore Narvekar, Mangaldas Naik, Mohandas Vadikar, Mahesh Amonkar, Pravin Sopte and Superintendent of CCP Francis D’Costa, the CCP Commissioner said that prize distribution ceremony will not be held on the same day this year, and names of the winners would be published on the newspapers the next day to avoid delay and inconvenience to float parade participants and members of public who come to see the floats.

Elaborating further, Dessai informed that in the past, prizes were announced after 2 am and once police had to resort to lathi-charge to disperse the crowd in a part of the state.

On the concluding day, Sunday (March 19), artistes – Sripad Guno Shirodkar, Pandurang Krishnaji Kalagadgui, Cypriaco Dias and Timoteo Fernandes will be felicitated at 6.30 pm and between 7 pm and 10 pm there will be a Lavni programme – `Naar Mi Gulzar’ presented by Devyani Chandgadkar and group (Mumbai).

On March 13, after seeking blessings of Goddess Mahalaxmi, traditional Romtamel will be proceed from the temple to Azad Maidan and then from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm there will be Gulalotsav and from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm there will be an orchestra by Rudresh Phondekar.

On March 14, rangmanch puja will be held and a dance programme will be staged at Azad Maidan by Jhanvi Bondre of Sidhakala Dance Institute; on March 15, a Marathi musical programme will be presented by Dr Pravin Gaonkar and Pallavi Patil Group.

On March 16, `Portun Firangi Phatas,’ a Konkani drama, will be staged by Kala Chetna, Volvoi, while on March 17 `Marathi Pavul Padte Pudhe,’a programme, produced by Uday Satham, will be presented by Kala Ranjana, Mumbai.

“Entries for floats will be accepted till 11 am on March 17 but the discretionary power whether to accept or reject the entries lies with the organisers,” said the CCP Commissioner, and added that strict discipline as far as timing and space is concerned will be observed as it is the part of the culture.

“Till date six entries have already been received,” he said adding entries will be accepted at the CCP counter. Rs 22 to 23 lakh would be spent on organising the Shigmotsav this year. Floats having standard and class will be entertained and vehicles, being used, should be safe and sound. Total prize amount is Rs 6, 70,000. Those floats failing to maintain timings will get negative points also. Cash prizes for chitrarath will be Rs 3,88,8000, romtamel Rs 1,63,000, lok kala nrutya (folk dances) Rs 83,000, individual fancy dress (senior category) Rs 26,000 and individual fancy dress (junior category) Rs 15,000,”he added

Superintendent of police, traffic, Dharmesh Angle, said that floats will be lined up along the service lane from Directorate of Health Services to Jack Sequeira House and the parade route will be the usual one but with slight changes, and added that all parked vehicles should moved from 18th June Road by 12 O’Clock or else they will be towed away. All the vehicles should be parked at the multi-level parking lot.