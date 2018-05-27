SHGs to continue supplying midday meals to students

PANAJI: The directorate of education has proposed to continue the services of women’s self-help groups in supplying midday meals to schoolchildren for the academic year 2018-19.

The directorate has sent a file pertaining to the scheme to the government indicating that it wants to continue with the supply of the meals by the SHGs.

Top sources in the department said the SHGs roped in by the government will continue supplying the midday meals to all the schools in Goa, as the new academic year is set to begin from June 4.

Earlier, the government had decided that over 6,500 students at the Cujira school complex would receive midday meals cooked by Akshaya Patra, a non-profit wing of the International Society for Krishna Consciousness, for the academic year 2018-19.

However, final decision in this regard could not be taken. Thus, with the file having been moved by the education directorate it is quite clear that the government will continue the scheme with the SHGs.

The state had planned to supply a sumptuous midday meals to the students of six schools at the Cujira complex on a pilot basis from academic year 2018-19, and a plot of land was identified in Bambolim for setting up a community kitchen for Akshaya Patra.

However, the approval for transferring land for the particular purpose is awaited from the directorate of health services.