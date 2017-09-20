Shetgaonkar expected to head GSPCB

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Ending a nearly one and half year’s wait, the state government has selected Mumbai-based Goan Ganesh Budhu Shetgaonkar as fulltime chairperson of the Goa State Pollution Control Board.

The notification on the appointment will be issued next month after the state cabinet gives its approval to the selection.

Shetgaonkar (53) is a postgraduate in physics and holds diploma in computerised industrial accounting and also in packaging.

He also did a short course on quality check.

Shetgaonkar has 25 years of working experience in agrochemical industry in Mumbai, and had a stint of three years (2004-2007) with the Vasco-based SGS India Private Ltd as a laboratory manager.

Shetgaonkar lived in Goa for 25 years from 1963 to 1988, and thereafter he moved out of the state to Mumbai for employment.

The GSPCB has been without a fulltime chief since March 2016 when the then GSPCB chairman Jose Noronha demitted office and took over as chairman of the Goa Public Service Commission.

Since then, the Chief Secretary has been holding the additional charge of GSPCB chairperson.

It must be noted here that the National Green Tribunal in August 24 last year had asked the states to appoint chairpersons and member secretaries in state pollution control boards on merit within three months.

As per the new NGT guidelines, whoever applies for chairman’s post should hold a master’s degree in environmental science and environmental management or hold a bachelor degree in environmental engineering or in botany, geology or chemistry from a recognised university or institution, where pollution control forms a part of the curriculum.

Candidates should have at least 15 years of practical experience in environmental protection and abatement of pollution.

Shetgaonkar was selected from among four eligible candidates who vied for the post. The other aspirants were: chemical engineer Avadut Pai Raiturkar, who has work experience of 34 years; Jaiwant Priolkar, who holds postgraduate degree, diplomas and certificates in environmental laws, disaster management and environmental studies; and Navnath Khandeparkar, who has 30 years of work experience in monitoring, sampling and analysis of ambient air.

Interestingly, the selection of Shetgaonkar comes after failed attempts to get a new GSPCB chief. Following the NGT order, the state environment department, almost seven months after the post fell vacant, invited applications for the post in November 2016 by drafting recruitment rules.

The list of 13 candidates shortlisted for the post of chairman by the selection committee led by former chief minister Laxmikant Parsekar was scrapped by the new government as it was not satisfied with the qualifications of those applied for the post.

Accordingly, the post was re-advertised in May this year and 13 new applications were received.

The election code of conduct imposed in the state during assembly and panchayat elections also delayed the appointment.